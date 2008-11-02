Michelle Obama heeft tussen de campagnebedrijven door nog tijd om mij een mail te sturen. Ze is in de campagnebus nog even snel achter de laptop gekropen. Zouden er écht supporters van Obama zijn die denken dat het zo werkt?

Vandaag rolde er opnieuw een verzoek om (nog) meer geld mijn mailbox binnen. De campagne heeft nog 150 miljoen dollar in kas maar daar kan een paar dagen voor de verkiezingen nog wel iets bij:

Martijn —

I know this campaign has asked a lot of you. But in the next 5 days, Barack will need you more than ever before. Together, we can make sure all voters head to the polls and make their voices heard in this election. And we can get Barack’s message of change out to millions and millions of Americans in these final hours.

That’s why I’m asking you to dig deep and make one final donation to help get us across the finish line. Take a minute to remember why you joined this movement, then please make a donation of $5 or more today.

Supporters like you have told me about loved ones who can’t afford health care, and relatives who’ve been laid off from jobs they’ve had for decades. About family members fighting bravely in Iraq, and worries about affording college in a struggling economy.

I know that we can make it happen — and we are so very close. Thank you for being part of this movement,

Michelle